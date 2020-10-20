 
 
Should the NPA move away from the Department of Justice?

Columns

The National Prosecuting Authority falls within the ambit of the Department of Justice but there have been fresh calls to treat is as a chapter 9 institution, like the Public Protector.

Richard Chemaly
20 Oct 2020
01:49:17 PM
Should the NPA move away from the Department of Justice?

Adv Shamila Batohi addressing members of the media at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, 04/12/2018. Picture: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS

Would granting the National Prosecuting Authority more autonomy, outside of the Department of Justice be an effective means of promoting independence? Well, if there’s one thing we’ve learned in South Africa is that if there’s anything to be gained, a way of gaining it will be carved out of anything. In other words, if the desire for anything is strong enough, there isn’t a set of laws one can fathom to avoid it getting got. What does this mean then? It means that while we can accept that nothing is impossible, we also need to admit that if something is...

