Glamour of air travel in 2020

Columns 43 mins ago

It was movie-set eerie, like an airport in North Korea with brightly-lit concourses built for crowds who never came.

Jennie Ridyard
19 Oct 2020
05:17:19 AM
File image for illustration: iStock

I started writing this en route from Ireland to South Africa while in transit at Europe’s fourth busiest airport, Frankfurt, simply because there was NOTHING else to do. Well, perhaps I exaggerate, but I quickly exhausted the pleasures of the pharmacy, the sweet shop, and the bakery, with its four left-over buns. That took a heady five minutes. Everything else – from shops to bars to restaurants – was closed for lockdown. It was movie-set eerie, like an airport in North Korea with brightly-lit concourses built for crowds who never came. The only diversions that remained were the vending machine...

