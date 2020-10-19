Glamour of air travel in 2020

I started writing this en route from Ireland to South Africa while in transit at Europe’s fourth busiest airport, Frankfurt, simply because there was NOTHING else to do. Well, perhaps I exaggerate, but I quickly exhausted the pleasures of the pharmacy, the sweet shop, and the bakery, with its four left-over buns. That took a heady five minutes. Everything else – from shops to bars to restaurants – was closed for lockdown. It was movie-set eerie, like an airport in North Korea with brightly-lit concourses built for crowds who never came. The only diversions that remained were the vending machine...

My journey had started with the mandatory Covid-19 test two days previously – eye-watering even before the €180 (about R3 500) bill. The doctor probed my nostrils with a long swab.

“There seems to be a blockage,” she said, poking harder. “My brain?” I wondered.

Online check-in was mandatory, as were masks throughout the journey, so I took several disposable ones – sensible if you’re wearing them for 20 hours.

At Dublin airport – like Frankfurt, like OR Tambo – only passengers were allowed inside.

There were sanitiser stations everywhere. It was so quiet I zoomed through security, but beyond many shops and eateries were shuttered, there were no testers at duty-free.

However, Dublin was positively bustling compared to Frankfurt.

On boarding – a staggered process, like disembarkation – they handed out sanitiser wipes.

My first flight carried 29 people on a 180-seater plane.

My second had just 120 on a 360-capacity flight.

There were no in-flight magazines. The meal service gets staggered, and choice is reduced – what, no lemon in my G&T? – but it’s bliss, mainly because there’s a respite from the essential masks.

Naturally, you eat and drink r-e-a-l-l-y slowly.

But up in the air again, with the pink horizon and marbled earth and clouds like ic-ing, it’s easy to remember that the world is beautiful.

And now I’m home, at last.

