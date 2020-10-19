A case of too little, too late

PREMIUM!
A case of too little, too lateColumns 49 mins ago
Never mind either that reinfections with Covid-19 are now a documented fact, which means that “herd immunity” is not really possible with the various strains of this coronavirus.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds