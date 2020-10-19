 
 
A case of too little, too late

Columns

Never mind either that reinfections with Covid-19 are now a documented fact, which means that “herd immunity” is not really possible with the various strains of this coronavirus.

Gwynne Dyer
19 Oct 2020
05:11:00 AM
A case of too little, too late

People wait to pass a Covid-19 coronavirus test in Kozani, on October 16, 2020. - A densely populated northern Greek region went into a new coronavirus lockdown on Friday after scores of new infections this month. The curbs will remain in place until October 29 in the Kozani region, home to some 150,000 inhabitants, Greece's public protection agency said. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP)

After eight full months of the global pandemic, the pressure to keep the economies open and let the chips fall where they may is growing strong. The “Great Barrington Declaration” of 4 October was signed by three medical professors from Oxford, Harvard and Stanford universities and by tens of thousands of other people. It demands a return to “life as normal” – no mention of masks, social distancing, contact tracing or Covid-19 tests – for everybody except “the vulnerable”, who would presumably self-isolate semi-permanently. Never mind that the declaration advocates “herd immunity”, a blessed state that is normally achieved by...

