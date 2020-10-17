 
 
Orchids and onions: Toyota’s new ad is playful but still does some heavy marketing

Columns 58 mins ago

They stay true to reality without encouraging clients to behave in unsafe way.

Brendan Seery
17 Oct 2020
05:02:01 AM
Orchids and onions: Toyota’s new ad is playful but still does some heavy marketing

Screen shot of Toyota ad

Twice a week I go into the office. It’s nice to see some real people again (even though the majority of our newsroom is still working from home or out on the beat) and to lessen, even slightly, the cabin fever of the clichéd “new normal”. But even in the office, I cannot escape the new reality – the world has gone Zoom (or Teams) crazy. So we still talk in a screen share session. It’s become second nature to add this way of conversing now to WhatsApp chats with the kids in Europe or my financial advisors here in...

