How to kibosh race issue

Columns 1 hour ago

In a world where self-identifying – whether it be sex, gender, or race – is the new rallying of the woke, the ANC would be in a human rights pickle.

William Saunderson-Meyer
17 Oct 2020
05:00:19 AM
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

Here’s a shout-out to Oudtshoorn teacher Glen Snyman. At last, someone is exposing a nasty truth that has been skirted for too long: the ANC is as race obsessed as was its loathed predecessor, the National Party. Snyman has caused consternation by self-identifying as an African. He now faces a disciplinary hearing ordered by the Western Cape education department for fraudulently passing himself off as an African male “whereas in truth your records indicate that you are a coloured male”. Snyman’s “crime” was committed three years ago when he applied for a teaching post and in his curriculum vitae declared...

