Bad hair day that’s worth it

Columns

I’ve been staring at the yellow door with its bad fire engine stickers for two hours and decide: I’m having a bad hair day.

Carine Hartman
17 Oct 2020
05:01:43 AM
Bad hair day that’s worth it

Image: iStock

I’m sitting outside Court 21 of the family court in Germiston on my rare day off and just know I am here for the day: I’m number 11 and 2 just went in. But I have no choice – if I want to see my grandchild again after seven months, I have to sit it out. We’ve waited more than a month to get on the court roll and when my son, the unmarried father, dislocated his shoulder last night, I knew it was up to me to get this ball rolling. Mr Slick next to me is also having...

