 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The self versus the collective

Columns 1 hour ago

Shrouded by the collective, the individual is safe from accountability, so long as the collective is safe from the self-reflection to think as an individual.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
16 Oct 2020
04:59:13 AM
PREMIUM!
The self versus the collective

Mall of Africa security stand watch over the group of EFF members protest outside the Clicks store in the Mall, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a 'racist advert' was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As a person you mean nothing to those who believed in the greater good; but at the same time, you also mean nothing to those who pursue the cult of the individual to the exclusion of all else. I struggle to detect where individual needs end and collective good begins. So, I could never be a politician. “The great citizens of a country are not those who bend the knee before authority, but rather those who, against authority if need be, are adamant as to the honour and freedom of that country,” writes Albert Camus in his book Resistance, Rebellion,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.