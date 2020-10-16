 
 
Senekal is a shard of a troubled nation

Columns

South Africa is in desperate need of statespersons more than the politicians we have in abundance.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
16 Oct 2020
05:00:31 AM
A fire is extinguished after protesting farmers overturned and set alight a police vehicle outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in Free State on Tuesday. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

In a country where public discourse noisily roams from one issue to the next in the blink of an eye, important events often pass without us so much as gleaning their significance. Can the unfolding drama in the Free State town of Senekal buck the trend to inspire a collective national reflection on its meaning, potential dangers and opportunities? Heaven forbid, imagine last week’s incident during which a group of white farmers stormed the town’s magistrate’s court, demanding the surrender of suspects to the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner, resulting in the death of a black or white citizen,...

