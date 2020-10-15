 
 
ANC its own worst enemy

Columns 9 hours ago

If remarks by Mbalula about Magashule, Zuma and MK leaders Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus are anything to go by, the ANC is in deep trouble with itself.

Brian Sokutu
15 Oct 2020
05:59:56 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the government aims to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy during this year’s October transport month. Picture: Ron Sibiya

Words once spoken by veteran former ANC leaders Dr AB Xuma, Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki have significance in summing up the challenge currently faced by what was once revered as Africa’s glorious liberation movement – now facing a threat to its existence. In his presidential address to the 1941 ANC national conference, Xuma said: “To Congress, we must be loyal and true. For Congress, we must forget any personal, sectional interests or gain. We must put the cause and the interests of the people before any expediency.” In closing the watershed inaugural ANC 1969 consultative conference in...

