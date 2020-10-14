 
 
Too many crooks spoil SA

Columns 1 day ago

Infrastructure spending will be more difficult in a junkrated economy ravaged more by governmentimposed lockdown regulations than by Covid-19.

Martin Williams
14 Oct 2020
05:01:50 AM
African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Two policy announcements this week resemble Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s cooking. They’re unappetising. There’s something fishy about the half-baked, dog’s breakfast of an economic recovery plan which President Cyril Ramaphosa will present to parliament tomorrow. As Duma Qubule wrote in Business Day, “The Cabinet’s 48-page plan for an infrastructure-led recovery is a shambles of a document, which looks as if it was written by an intern. Almost nothing is costed, so the proposals are little more than a wish list.” And the Expropriation Bill unveiled by ministers Patricia de Lille, Thoko Didiza and Ronald Lamola will give indigestion to land...

