 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

It’s the Khakis vs the Reds

Columns 2 hours ago

By the way, tickets for Friday’s match are free.

Danie Toerien
13 Oct 2020
06:16:53 AM
PREMIUM!
It’s the Khakis vs the Reds

Danie Toerien.

Slap me on my backside and call me Sally, but I believe there’s a little war brewing. Again. And the battlefield will be the town of Senekal. Again. According to my military intelligence, it’s scheduled for Friday. Now, people of Mzansi, you may not know this, but war is a complicated sport with rules to match. Like rugby, every war season brings its own new set of rules. In rugby, it takes a few matches for the players to get used to the referees’ interpretation of the rules. The same goes for warfare. Fortunately, my reconnaissance team has reported that...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

State Capture State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane explains ‘strange’ tender process

Politics Carl Niehaus tells ‘factory fault’ Mbalula to ‘retract and apologise’ for MKMVA tweets

News Parktown Boys High principal sacked over drowning death of pupil

Covid-19 New study: Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.