Lights! Camera! Arrest action!

Columns 3 days ago

Mr Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, it was felt, demonstrated a theme which could be applied to many at Luthuli House and, therefore, used in the well-scripted and well-directed arrest of ‘Cheetah’.

Brendan Seery
12 Oct 2020
06:43:28 AM
A senior member of the Hawks has apparently received funding from the National Lotteries Commission. Picture: Gallo Images

Minutes of National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) meeting with the Hawks: Date: Classified Place: Classified Those present: Classified The NPA recorded its thanks to the Hawks for saving it from national embarrassment by ensuring the “big arrests” started on the last day of September, as the NPA promised. The Hawks representative said: “No problem, babe, for you we killa da bull.” The NPA noted the sexism and anti-veganism in that statement and recommended the NPA rep go for sensitivity training. The NPA rep apologised. The Hawks then outlined their strategy for the arrest of the “Big Fish”(codename Ace). Before they did...

