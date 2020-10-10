 
 
Too early for glee at arrests

Columns 1 hour ago

The first arrests of those involved in bankrupting the state are only the beginning of an agonising process of repairing hollowed out agencies and institutions.

William Saunderson-Meyer
10 Oct 2020
05:00:47 AM
Too early for glee at arrests

William Saunderson-Meyer.

It’s in the nature of SA’s tumultuous politics that every win has close on its heels a loss. Every hard-won advance is offset by a rapid setback. So, it’s a little too early for the excitement that has accompanied the first high-profile arrests of those responsible for the financial evisceration of the state. But since we’ve waited so long, we’re entitled to enjoy what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule disparaged as “Hollywood-style”. He’s referring to the spectacle of handcuffed notables doing clumsy perp walks in pointy Italian shoes to waiting cop cars. Arrests and convictions on the periphery of the party...

