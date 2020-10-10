 
 
Orchids and Onions: Showmax Pro makes the point elegantly

Columns 2 mins ago

The punchline was also well done, with the new Showmax Pro offering shown in colour – a real game change from the black and white of ‘the past’.

Brendan Seery
10 Oct 2020
05:04:15 AM
Screen shot of Showmax Pro ad

Last month, Miller Lite beer in the US produced a clever piece of ambush marketing, by setting up a fake website which purported to offer free livestreaming of top sports matches. The idea was to emphasise that this sort of piracy costs the sports industry billions of dollars a year. When fans tried to use the dodgy site, they were greeted with a country-and-western/rock music video telling the graphic story of how you could end up in federal prison for such piracy. “But I was only streaming a game” is the man’s plaintive cry as the cell doors close behind...

Loading Posts...
