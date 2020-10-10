 
 
Hats off to the cover-up

Columns 1 min ago

Tinfoil hat on the head, they come to my front door: no mask. I religiously whip out one from the box on my stoep and hand it over before I unlock.

Carine Hartman
10 Oct 2020
05:05:04 AM
Carine Hartman.

“But it’s only a bad flu…”; “But it’s Level 1, lighten up…” Yes, flat-earther, but it’s age before stupidity. It’s me loving my bubble because I love life. “Those who have stayed inside, wore masks in public and socially distanced during this entire pandemic are the same people who are used to doing the whole group project by themselves,” I see on Twitter. I’m that girl. Not neurotic; not hypochondriac; not obsessive. I’m just playing it safe – doing the whole project on my own. And I silently wonder what happened to us and the new normal we discovered during...

