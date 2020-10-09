 
 
We are all under attack

Columns

Those who insulted people in the townships for mob justice, were quick to justify the damage to property by farmers in Senekal as ‘enough is enough’.

Rorisang Kgosana
09 Oct 2020
04:59:43 AM
We are all under attack

Farmers are pictured outside Senekal magistrates court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22 year old Brendin Horner. When the crowd heard the suspects were still at the courtroom, they attempted to break into the holding cells and the situation turned volatile, with police cars being turned over and set on fire. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Farm attacks and murders trended again on social media this week after angry farmers in the Free State unexpectedly stormed through the small corridors leading to the Senekal Magistrate’s Court’s holding cells to confront suspects accused of the heinous murder of young farmer Brendin Horner. The angry farmers overturned a police van which caught fire while damaging the court’s property and violently shaking a police nyala. I was reminded of the numerous mob justice incidents which sometimes happen in the townships and informal settlements, where angered communities preferred to deal with the perpetrators and seek their own vengeance. While those...

