We are all under attack

PREMIUM!
We are all under attackColumns 24 seconds ago
Those who insulted people in the townships for mob justice, were quick to justify the damage to property by farmers in Senekal as ‘enough is enough’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m
World Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
Protests ‘Hands off Ace Magashule’ as supporters march to Zondo commission
State Capture Zuma Foundation labels Zondo commission ‘a political process’ meant ‘to achieve political ends’
Parliament DA to report Malema and EFF MP to parly’s ethics committee ‘over tweets inciting violence’