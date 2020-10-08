 
 
Has Donald Trump colonised our minds?

While we can (almost) all agree that US president may not be the most likeable person, we need to be careful that we don’t allow our hate for Trump turn us into Trump.

Hagen Engler
08 Oct 2020
06:01:49 PM
Has Donald Trump colonised our minds?

US President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio recently. Picture: AFP

By now, every news watcher on the planet must know that US President Donald Trump has contracted the coronavirus. And many of us will have received the news with a fair amount of schadenfreude. However, we have to ask ourselves a serious question. Is that joy that we feel at the infection of Mr Trump, who has decried Covid-19 as a Democrat hoax, who has refused to implement thorough national health and safety protocols, and possibly caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans… Is that not an extremely Trumpian attitude? This was brought home to me when I...

