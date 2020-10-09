 
 
Cele, these murders are no joke

Columns

In short, the police service under your command has a shocking track record.

Dirk Lotriet
09 Oct 2020
05:05:28 AM
Cele, these murders are no joke

South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele briefs media about lockdown regulations, 11 June 2020. Picture GCIS

I think most readers will agree that reasonable South Africans are gatvol of violence. Police Minister Bheki Cele this week reacted with shock and disgust after a group of farmers stormed the court in Senekal, demanding justice for the murder of the young farmer Brendin Horner. I agree with you, Mr Cele. I’m shocked and disgusted by the farmer violence too. And by the brutality and regularity of farm murders, because I admire those who work the land, including farm workers. Political affiliation or skin colour or land ownership doesn’t make you a farmer. A love of the land does....

