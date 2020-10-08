 
 
Maybe it’s time for Cele to take some responsibility

Columns

It’s the fault of police minister the court was damaged and our journalists were assaulted and their property damaged.

Amanda Watson
08 Oct 2020
04:55:16 AM
Maybe it’s time for Cele to take some responsibility

A fire is extinguished after protesting farmers overturned and set alight a police vehicle outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in Free State on Tuesday. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

It takes a real strong man to hit a woman, acclaimed songstress Nianell sang back in 2004, and in case you’re missing it, the sarcasm is strong with this one. On Tuesday, two men believed The Citizen photographer Tracy Lee Stark and journalist Marizka Coetzer posed such a threat to them that they assaulted Stark and smashed Coetzer’s phone. Brave men, indeed. Those thugs took the memory of Brendin Horner and ground it into the dirt. Because it’s the violence everyone is talking about, not the brutal murder of the 22-year-old farm manager just starting his life. The utter failure...

