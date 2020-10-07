 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A farmer’s view: Opportunism may be a bigger problem than ‘farm murders’

Columns 42 mins ago

So long as the narrative can pit one unhinged, but genuinely aggrieved party on the right, against an equally unhinged but aggrieved party on the left, the maliciously incompetent status quo seems like a reasonable option.

Billy Blacklow
07 Oct 2020
04:07:48 PM
PREMIUM!
A farmer’s view: Opportunism may be a bigger problem than ‘farm murders’

A fire is extinguished after protesting farmers overturned and set alight a police vehicle outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in Free State on Tuesday. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The attack on the Senekal Magistrate’s Court gives rise to a new layer of concern regarding the highly emotional developments around what are now simply called ‘farm attacks’. White farmers have protested killings and myriad lesser injustices in the past, but sedition (some might even argue treason given that it was a court) has hardly been a concern. Indeed the jump to include the one pillar of government that has appeared not to falter is extraordinary. This escalation comes at a time where a series of brutal murders has been perpetrated upon white farmers and the term “farm murders” has...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.