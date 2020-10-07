 
 
Worst time for hike strike

Columns 1 hour ago

Government is commendably opposing these demands, in the labour court and elsewhere.

Martin Williams
07 Oct 2020
05:01:40 AM
Members and supporters of the National Union of Metalworkers march through Johannesburg on 21 March 2018. Picture: Michel Bega

When things are bad you can rely on unions to make matters worse, even when they know they are causing damage. Today’s planned strike by union federations can only deepen South Africa’s economic crisis which is already dire, with record levels of debt and unemployment. Treasury says gross national government debt will increase to R3.97 trillion (81.8% of GDP) in 2020-21. The figures are staggering. If government commits to spend the R38 billion required to meet public sector union wage demands, debt will grow. And investor confidence in our junk-rated economy will sink further. While 2.2 million South African jobs...

