Search for the promised land

PREMIUM!
Search for the promised landColumns 59 mins ago
Every year, the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit releases a list of the world’s most liveable cities and every year I pretend to make plans to live in one of them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight
Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession
Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage
Breaking News Pics and Video: Shots fired, as police and farmers clash outside farm murder court case
Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)