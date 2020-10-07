 
 
Search for the promised land

Columns

Every year, the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit releases a list of the world’s most liveable cities and every year I pretend to make plans to live in one of them.

Ben Trovato
07 Oct 2020
05:00:17 AM
One year I even signed up to Duolingo to learn how to speak Australian but gave up after two weeks. My laryngeal sphincter was too tight. Vienna was top of the list last year. That didn’t seem right because a lot of people wouldn’t be able to find Vienna on a map. I can’t even find Viennas in Woolworths. I had no interest in learning the language since I had no idea what it was. My interest in moving there waned when I discovered that the city was in Austria. I remember hoping it was a typo and that Vienna...

