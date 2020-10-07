 
 
Keeping old bones well oiled

Columns 1 hour ago

If scientists have their way, we’ll be spawning a generation of bouncy and spunky octogenarians rocking to the music of Bill Haley and the Comets to show up the present bunch of spoilt brats, who reckon the world owes them.

Cliff Buchler
07 Oct 2020
05:03:43 AM
Keeping old bones well oiled

Cliff Buchler.

Let’s face it, once a body reaches pensionable age, it carries the stigma of being the beginning of the end. Too old to hold down a job. Over the wall. Time to consider old-age homes. Time to buy a rocking chair. And the loathsome labels: old fart, golden years, waiting in the departure lounge, senior moment. But there’s light at the end of this dismal tunnel created by an unsympathetic society. A 50-year-old professor has established what he calls his Age-lab, and is part of the Institute of Technology in the US. He has embarked on amazing research in finding...

