Rhamarhetoric: Latest land reform plan an honest effort or simply selling more dreams?

Columns 2 hours ago

700 000 hectares of state land is to be made available to black farmers, prioritising women, youth and people with disabilities, complete with training and it raises so many questions.

Richard Chemaly
06 Oct 2020
12:35:00 PM
Rhamarhetoric: Latest land reform plan an honest effort or simply selling more dreams?

A farm worker busy with contour ploughing.

We’re 26 years into democracy. Land reform has been promised in every election cycle, to the point that it became stale until 2013 when an entirely new political party rose to number three, almost exclusively on the single issue of land. It’s no exaggeration to believe that land is a massive issue for us. But the programmes failed. We were divided on the expropriation issue. Financial settlements were reached and money went missing. Even those proclaiming to be the advocates for uncompensated land transfer have a little VBS cloud looming. But now, all of a sudden, the government wakes up...

