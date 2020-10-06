 
 
Politicians must face the music

The people who were in charge during the nine wasted are ultimately responsible for giving Sodi and his associates over R200 million of taxpayers’ money for work which was not performed.

Sydney Majoko
06 Oct 2020
05:00:57 AM
Director of Blackhead consulting, Edwin Sodi at the State Capture Commision in Braamfontein, 29 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Two years and one month after the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture had its first sitting, arrests related to evidence given at the commission were made. The biggest catch around the Free State’s asbestos scandal must be the head of Blackhead Consulting, Edwin Sodi. Sodi’s company received a R255 million tender from the Free State human settlements department in 2013 for an audit on asbestos roofs. Even the usually inept public protector’s office came to the conclusion that the tender was awarded unlawfully. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has finally made good on its promises to act after getting...

