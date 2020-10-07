 
 
Raise your glass for our dedicated teachers

Columns 1 hour ago

The teaching profession gives society individuals who are ready to be deputy parents, psychologists, social workers, preachers, motivational speakers, philanthropists and humanitarians, just to mention a few of their other roles.

07 Oct 2020
05:05:49 AM
“Dumela abuti, I would like to pay application fees for one of the boys you mentor and who also happens to be one of my pupils,” said a generous teacher from one of the local schools in the village of Pankop. Such a selfless gesture reminds us of how teachers always go beyond their call of duty. When I realised that this week marks International Teacher Appreciation Week, I was beaming with pride to have interacted with a teacher who wants to see her pupils furthering their studies. The teaching profession gives society individuals who are ready to make an...

