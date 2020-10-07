Raise your glass for our dedicated teachers

“Dumela abuti, I would like to pay application fees for one of the boys you mentor and who also happens to be one of my pupils,” said a generous teacher from one of the local schools in the village of Pankop. Such a selfless gesture reminds us of how teachers always go beyond their call of duty. When I realised that this week marks International Teacher Appreciation Week, I was beaming with pride to have interacted with a teacher who wants to see her pupils furthering their studies. The teaching profession gives society individuals who are ready to make an...

“Dumela abuti, I would like to pay application fees for one of the boys you mentor and who also happens to be one of my pupils,” said a generous teacher from one of the local schools in the village of Pankop.

Such a selfless gesture reminds us of how teachers always go beyond their call of duty.

When I realised that this week marks International Teacher Appreciation Week, I was beaming with pride to have interacted with a teacher who wants to see her pupils furthering their studies.

The teaching profession gives society individuals who are ready to make an impact in society such as psychologists, social workers, preachers, motivational speakers, philanthropists and humanitarians.

However, over the past few years we have seen a lot of graduates from the fields of engineering, science and art enrolling for Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) qualifications to try to secure employment opportunities. This has led to an increase in the number of teachers who simply join the profession for the sake of getting an income. Fortunately, there are also many teachers who took up this profession as a calling.

I’m not suggesting that we should cancel the PGCE qualification because of people who are only looking for employment. However, I wish we could give this opportunity to people who understand that teaching isn’t just about a salary. I wish we could have more passionate and compassionate teachers – like those of the older generation.

For decades, schools have been known to be the centres of love, hope and igniting dreams. Sadly, they are becoming a playground for people who are just about the bottom line: working the required hours and delivering on the curriculum expectations.

That is something we must discourage as a society. We should preserve teaching and teachers for what they have always been about.

Besides that, I’ve also witnessed teachers in my community who use their own funds to buy groceries and other essentials such as toiletries for their pupils and their families. They are nurturers when it is necessary. They sacrifice their time and resources when there is need. They are the disciplinarians in their communities.

It is a known fact that teachers are among the lowest paid professionals. It is also evident that not much is going to change anytime soon. Nevertheless, their contribution towards the development and wellbeing of children is appreciated. Without a teacher, we wouldn’t have a functional society. Almost every profession comes from the fundamental contribution of teachers.

In these times of new normals, I believe that teachers also need to change their ways of working. In the rural areas where there are no fibre connections or Wi-Fi spots, teaching almost didn’t happen. However, because of their dedication, they ensured that pupils got printouts for their assignments and notes so they could keep up with their studies.

We should love and appreciate our teachers. Without them, we wouldn’t be a progressive nation.

Kabelo Chabalala is the founder and chairperson of the Young Men Movement (YMM), an organisation that focuses on the reconstruction of the socialisation of boys to create a new cohort of men. Email, kabelo03chabalala@gmail.com ; Twitter, @KabeloJay; Facebook,Kabelo Chabalala

