Forget corona social distancing – just back off a little please

PREMIUM!
Forget corona social distancing – just back off a little pleaseColumns 1 hour ago
As Robert Sommer said: “Personal space refers to an area with invisible boundaries surrounding a person’s body into which intruders may not come.”
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?
Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments
Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension
General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’