 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mmm, what to do with those lockdown kilos now?

Columns 1 hour ago

My friends, rest easy that when I do finally see you I’m going in for big hugs, and as far as I’m concerned the more there is of you, the merrier.

Jennie Ridyard
05 Oct 2020
04:48:31 AM
PREMIUM!
Mmm, what to do with those lockdown kilos now?

Home gym. Photo: iStock

A good friend has recently taken custody of two dog-children. Anxious to show them off to their fairy dog-mother, he messaged me to arrange a socially-distanced walk. His next SMS was telling: he wrote almost casually that he and his partner had both put on 8kg of lockdown ballast, sharing this info apropos of nothing at all, with lols and smiley faces. But I know the truth: I know it was a plea not to shriek with mirth when I meet him, not to grab him by the muffin-top and jiggle him, yelling “blubber-blubber-cookie-flubber!” He was asking, despairingly, that I...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.