Stopping the ‘jobs bloodbath’

Columns 1 hour ago

If ever there was a time in which the over-used phrase ‘jobs bloodbath’ was appropriate, 2020 has to be it.

Terence Corrigan
03 Oct 2020
06:00:41 PM
Job losses due to COVID-19 are on the increase. Picture: iStock

According to Stats SA, South Africa shed some 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of the year. That represents not just a sharp rise in the number of unemployed in the country, but that hundreds of thousands of households now face dire circumstances. Indeed, a poll by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council found that over a third of respondents had experienced hunger during the lockdown, along with well over a fifth who reported that someone in their household had to do so. And many of those fortunate enough to have retained their jobs will...

