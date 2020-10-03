 
 
Covid’s gift to SA economy

Columns

A new economy is emerging and demeaning work is being eradicated, with more than 250,000 domestic worker jobs lost.

William Saunderson-Meyer
03 Oct 2020
04:32:12 AM
Covid’s gift to SA economy

William Saunderson-Meyer.

Many on SA’s hard left argue there is no point in tinkering with the economic system that sustained race discrimination. Just blow up the whole damn thing and start over, taking China as your template. To these ideological Bravehearts, Covid-19 is not a disaster. It’s an opportunity to restructure the racist, colonialist, capitalist edifice and put into its place a socialist alternative based entirely on black economic empowerment (BEE). The Black Management Forum’s Dumisani Mpafa explained this, somewhat inarticulately, at a webinar in May, just as the government was getting into the swing of aggravating the pandemic’s effects with the...

