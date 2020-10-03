 
 
Not me, your honour

It’s like our muti killings in the name of culture: I don’t understand.

Carine Hartman
03 Oct 2020
Not me, your honour

Carine Hartman.

He was 15 and in love. So he penned his feelings to the 14-yearold object of his adoration – but the villagers descended on his house, dragging him by his hair down the road. His screaming mother followed, pleading for his life. But they threw him in front of a moving train. His sin? He was of a lower caste than the girl. I read the three paragraphs hidden on page two of a national Sunday paper more than a decade ago and decided this boy couldn’t die in vain. He needed a book blowing Death by Dishonour wide open....

