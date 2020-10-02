 
 
Spare us a political debate

There are a number of reasons why we should just drop the idea of televised debates. Our politicians are boring.

Kaunda Selisho
02 Oct 2020
04:38:51 AM
Spare us a political debate

Preparations are under way outside the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation address, 12 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Thanks to another unnecessary consequence of cultural imperialism, South Africans find themselves wanting a local version of yet another American thing. No, not The Voice, X-Factor, Survivor or Idols but the US presidential debate. Debate is an important form of discourse in every democracy and although the American machine has wonderfully mastered the art of turning it into a spectacle, there is absolutely no need for South Africa to do the same. The first US general election presidential debate was held on 26 September, 1960 and was showdown between the Democratic nominee US Senator John F Kennedy and Vice-President Richard...

