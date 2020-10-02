 
 
Will state dysfunction persist?

Columns

South Africa is not about to become a failed state. The state is a stubborn creature; it takes long to fall on its knees.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
02 Oct 2020
04:34:11 AM
Will state dysfunction persist?

Mukoni Ratshitanga.

In June 2012, US academics Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson authored an article on the subject of failed states. Published in Foreign Policy magazine, it covered such diverse fields as the ideological, political, economic, constitutional and legal factors which gave rise to state failure in 10 countries. The authors also cited apartheid for state failure in pre-1994 South Africa. It is, of course, debatable whether the system amounted to a failed state in the sense of institutional ineptness. However, it is undeniable that the government lacked legitimacy – one of the considerations in a state’s success or failure. It derived...

