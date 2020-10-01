PREMIUM!
Could it be that state capture ruined my marriage?Columns 2 mins ago
The Bell Pottinger campaign also affected race relations in my marriage. As the local rep of White Monopoly Capital, I may have come to be despised by my ex-wife for land theft as much as my failure to fold the laundry or find a decent job.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Almost 900 state farms up for grabs – Didiza
local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?
Courts Public Protector pilloried in court
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths
Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor