 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Could it be that state capture ruined my marriage?

Columns 2 mins ago

The Bell Pottinger campaign also affected race relations in my marriage. As the local rep of White Monopoly Capital, I may have come to be despised by my ex-wife for land theft as much as my failure to fold the laundry or find a decent job.

Hagen Engler
01 Oct 2020
06:00:14 PM
PREMIUM!
Could it be that state capture ruined my marriage?

Picture for illustration purposes only. South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma POOL/AFP/File/Michele Spatari

It’s no great insight to point out that the personal is political. But that doesn’t make it any less painful when you have to live the truth of it. The converse is also true: broad political trends can come home to roost in your personal space, and indeed, mess up your life. As individuals, each of us is a representative of our social group. Obviously, we are a lot more than that, but we are our demography made granular. In this way, wherever I go, I represent white men. I like to think I am not your average white man,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Almost 900 state farms up for grabs – Didiza

local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?

Courts Public Protector pilloried in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.