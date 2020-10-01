 
 
Stop loss dead in its tracks

Columns 1 hour ago

Sadly, in a post-apartheid South Africa, our infrastructure is fast reaching low levels of neglect, whether you refer to rail, roads and some public buildings.

Brian Sokutu
01 Oct 2020
04:32:34 AM
PREMIUM!
Stop loss dead in its tracks

Metro railway line in Pretoria. Photo Twitter

South Africa is an emerging economy, with a world class-infrastructure, second to none in the continent. Whether you were talking rail, road, sea or air, there was a time when the country’s infrastructure – built over decades – was comparable to some countries in Europe, with a huge potential to become a catalyst for more economic growth. Sadly, in a post-apartheid South Africa, our infrastructure is fast reaching low levels of neglect, whether you refer to rail, roads and some public buildings. Daily, we see is the plundering of cable and signals, with impunity. The other day, someone posted a...

