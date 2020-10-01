Stop loss dead in its tracks

South Africa is an emerging economy, with a world class-infrastructure, second to none in the continent. Whether you were talking rail, road, sea or air, there was a time when the country’s infrastructure – built over decades – was comparable to some countries in Europe, with a huge potential to become a catalyst for more economic growth. Sadly, in a post-apartheid South Africa, our infrastructure is fast reaching low levels of neglect, whether you refer to rail, roads and some public buildings. Daily, we see is the plundering of cable and signals, with impunity. The other day, someone posted a...

Daily, we see is the plundering of cable and signals, with impunity. The other day, someone posted a photograph of some young men standing next to a street electric pylon.

What was disturbing about the photograph was not so much about a few guys standing next to a pole, but the brazenness and precision with which they went about pillaging cable during in broad daylight.

While one held a stepladder, another was up removing cable, without any fear that a police officer might pounce on them.

If that had happened elsewhere in the world, the men would have been immediately arrested and not just charged with theft – but economic sabotage.

Rail infrastructure – a significant engine to the South African economy – is facing collapse, if government fails to move with speed in allocating dedicated full-time security personnel along stations and railway line.

The two-pronged strategy, also needs societal support to be effective. Those that continue to steal cable and rail signals come from communities, who should assist in dissuading those that are involved in acts of economic sabotage.

Concerns expressed by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) CEO Siza Mzimela, that the continued looting of cable and signals along the rail line TFR shares with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) – forcing the company to cancel 177 freight trains in a month for the past nine months – is not a threat to be taken lightly.

While Prasa and TFR continue to lose millions, there are other concerns that cable theft could have adverse implications the R51 billion Gibela consortium contract, which will see 600 new electric trains built by 2029 to replace Metrorail’s old trains.

TRF has warned that cable theft also posed an increased threat on the quality of our tap water as it can lead to contamination at water plants.

“The impact of cable theft hampers economic growth and business productivity, directly curbing job creation in the process.

“It is essential to have efficient passenger and freight train operations for the daily economic growth within South Africa. Continuous theft of cables on train lines means that some people are not able to go to work and do their daily tasks.

“The theft of rail material poses great risk to our infrastructure and could lead to train derailments,” warns TFR on its website.

With some rogue elements having infiltrated the police ranks, there is no hope of the country turning a corner on crime, especially in decisively dealing with economic sabotage, if we have a weak intelligence.

