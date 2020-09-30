 
 
Preparing for the inevitable

Nobody wants zero chances, right? The prospect of having many chances is what keeps us alive. More than quinoa ever could, anyway.

Ben Trovato
30 Sep 2020
04:30:48 AM
My mother died on 12 September eight years ago. It wasn’t one of those sudden, painless deaths we all wish for. It was a slow burning six months of lung cancer with a dash of emphysema sprinkled with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. I was there for the duration.  Not something I’d recommend, whichever end you’re at. With a sad anniversary just gone by, I’ve been on the lookout for uplifting stuff. Happy news. A good way to cheer yourself up is to rifle through social media looking for stories of people who are worse off than you. Never underestimate the...

