 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Should we deny bail to those accused of rape?

Columns 2 mins ago

Bail is a weird creature and South Africans seem increasingly fed up by people being issued bail after being accused of some heinous crimes. Surely this shows us is that we should, at least, need a national conversation about it.

Richard Chemaly
29 Sep 2020
11:50:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Should we deny bail to those accused of rape?

Picture: iStock

It’s recently been reported that the NPA in Mpumalanga is keen to oppose bail in the case of a former MEC accused of raping his seven year-old daughter. On the face of it, seems like a good position to take until you really break down what is going on in the system. The dude isn’t guilty, at least not yet, so in order to deny him bail, and by extension his freedoms, you would need some just reason to do so. This is why bail came about. You can’t exactly lock somebody up for no reason. In the case of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’

Breaking News Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.