 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA must intervene in Zimbabwe

Columns 1 hour ago

The ANC’s foreign policy in Africa has been based on that illusive ‘comradeship’ between former liberation movements which has long reached its sell-by date.

Sydney Majoko
29 Sep 2020
04:32:06 AM
PREMIUM!
SA must intervene in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean activists have lost hope that the end of Robert Mugabe's long rule would bring great changes for the country . AFP/File/DESMOND KWANDE

The recent furore following the ANC delegation hitching a ride to Zimbabwe on a state plane deflected attention from the president’s “see no evil, hear no evil” approach to the crisis in Zimbabwe. The ride, for which the ruling party paid for in lost credibility (and now in hard cash) only served to provide Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF with an opportunity to flex its nonexistent international muscles through the spewing of slogans such as “Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa”. This it did without addressing any issues of substance that the ANC delegation should have at least tried to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.