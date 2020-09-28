 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Did the earth move for you, bru?

Columns 1 min ago

‘That’s what all those crazy white and coloured okes have been doing down there since they decided they wanted to have their own Republic. Now they detonate these bolts and – bang!’

Brendan Seery
28 Sep 2020
12:00:45 PM
PREMIUM!
Did the earth move for you, bru?

Picture: iStock

‘Nooit, Bru! There were was an earthquake in Cape Town?” Mark spilled his Black Label in disbelief as Mike recounted – from a safe, two-metre distance away – what he’d seen on Twitter. “Ja, I bet that wasn’t an earthquake,” said Thabiso, as he chugged away at his Windhoek Lager. (The okes had long ago given up telling him he should be drinking Castle… if you support kak teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Arsenal, you have to drink a kak beer, after all…) Dave chipped in: “Ok, smart arse, just because you’ve got three syllables in your name and we’ve...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.