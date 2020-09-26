 
 
Officialdom is choking us

Officious bastards clog the arteries of administration and commerce.

William Saunderson-Meyer
26 Sep 2020
05:09:54 AM
Officialdom is choking us

William Saunderson-Meyer.

It’s a characteristic of a failing society. As government transparency and accountability decrease, bureaucratic pettiness and red tape increase. In days of yore, when on Heritage Day we still gathered around the tribal braai fires, the tales would flow thick and fast. Tales of passport snafus, identity document cock-ups. The lockdown may have put an end to such mass ritualistic sharing of misery, but it has inspired government employees. Clever new ways have been found to shirk work, frustrate the citizenry and score some bucks on the side. In Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape, motor licence renewal can be...

