 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Orchids and onions: Kreepy Krauly cleans up

Columns 1 hour ago

Woolworths you get an Onion – not genetically modified, I can guarantee – for your ostrich-like marketing behaviour.

Brendan Seery
26 Sep 2020
05:00:41 AM
PREMIUM!
Orchids and onions: Kreepy Krauly cleans up

Two of the elements which make a great advertisement are humour and topicality. Often, it’s the fact that something is fresh and in the news, but given a clever little twist, which makes it funny. And, these days, it is not often that I burst out laughing at something I see – I’ve always been a bit of a thick-skinned cynic and the times through which we are thumping at the moment hardly encourage smiles, never mind anything more expressive. I couldn’t contain myself when I saw, on social media, the spoof video on the iconic movie everyone is talking...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.