 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Popeye needs his spinach

Columns 1 hour ago

The first bucket came out with the first rains. By morning three pots were added.

Carine Hartman
26 Sep 2020
05:01:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Popeye needs his spinach

Carine Hartman.

A day later as I splashed over extra black bags in the passage I had to admit: Houston, we have a problem. This drip is not a mere hole in the roof. With no “leave-it-to-me” man in my life, I did the next best thing: desperate for a hot bath after two days of power tripping despite no more rain, I decided it must be the geyser. I find Popeye’s number in my little black book. He came highly recommended by a friend three months ago when the geyser first acted up and didn’t cost me an arm and a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.