 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Shut those land foghorns up

Columns 1 hour ago

For the love of humanity give those of us who need it a chance to wake up a little later than sparrow fart.

Amanda Watson
25 Sep 2020
05:45:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Shut those land foghorns up

Peacocks or hell chickens?

Hi, grumpy Karen here and I’d like to speak to the manager of who the hell thought it would be acceptable to bring those feathered nightmares masquerading as land foghorns, aka peacocks. Seriously. Do not misunderstand me, it is a glorious fowl during the day with its iridescent plumage and to see a creature of its size flying is a simply magnificent sight. However, when the two peacocks in my valley begin duelling for the attention of however many peahens may be between Johannesburg and what feels like Cape Town, one is less inclined to think of them favourably, and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.