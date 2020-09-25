 
 
I see stupid people

I see stupid people. From my day-drinking Karen neighbour, to my complex trustees, the sense of stupidity is overwhelming.

Dirk Lotriet
25 Sep 2020
04:59:07 AM
I see stupid people

Picture: iStock

Do you remember that ’90s movie The Sixth Sense? In it, a boy tells Bruce Willis: “I see dead people.” Dead people walking around like regular people. They don’t know they’re dead.” I don’t see dead people. But I see idiots. Walking around like intelligent people. They don’t know that they’re idiots. Like the busybody who confronted me while I was fiddling in the garage. “Is this your dog?” she asked, pointing to little Rocky, an extremely miniature version of a miniature pinscher. Apparently the rascal escaped when someone left our garden gate open and he interrupted what she was...

