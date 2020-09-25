I see stupid people

Do you remember that ’90s movie The Sixth Sense? In it, a boy tells Bruce Willis: “I see dead people.” Dead people walking around like regular people. They don’t know they’re dead.” I don’t see dead people. But I see idiots. Walking around like intelligent people. They don’t know that they’re idiots. Like the busybody who confronted me while I was fiddling in the garage. “Is this your dog?” she asked, pointing to little Rocky, an extremely miniature version of a miniature pinscher. Apparently the rascal escaped when someone left our garden gate open and he interrupted what she was...

Do you remember that ’90s movie The Sixth Sense?

In it, a boy tells Bruce Willis: “I see dead people.” Dead people walking around like regular people. They don’t know they’re dead.”

I don’t see dead people. But I see idiots. Walking around like intelligent people. They don’t know that they’re idiots.

Like the busybody who confronted me while I was fiddling in the garage.

“Is this your dog?” she asked, pointing to little Rocky, an extremely miniature version of a miniature pinscher.

Apparently the rascal escaped when someone left our garden gate open and he interrupted what she was doing. Judged by her red eyes and incoherent speech, I assumed she was tirelessly toiling

at daytime drinking.

When I thanked her for bringing him back, she flew into a rage. We can’t live in the complex if our dog doesn’t obey The Rules, we have to move, she said.

It’s a dog, I told her. Grow up. Dogs can’t read rules.

“You have to move,” she insisted.

I exploded. “The days that a bossy minority can prescribe to others where they may or may not live, are over,” I told her. “I know my dog is black, but the Group Areas Act have been abolished.”

That evening I wrote a letter to the managing agent, a special brand of idiot. She was only trying to enforce The Rules, the agent said. And there is no evidence that she was drunk.

Who appointed her as undercover complex cop? I asked. Besides, the balance of probabilities offer enough proof.

Public intoxication is against the law, she said. They can only enforce rules, not laws.

Look at conduct Rule 30, I said.

“No resident may break a law or allow anyone to break a law.” If you allow her to get away with it, you are also in breach of the rule.

Then I’ll have to lay a complaint against the trustees.

You’re going to lay charges against the trustees at the trustees? she asked. Yes, I said. It’s in the rules.

I am still waiting for a reply.

I haven’t heard of our complex’s Adriaan Vlok either. Elite level idiotism takes time…

In the meantime, Rocky’s wings have been clipped. And I still see idiots.

But now they know they’re idiots. I’ve told them so…

