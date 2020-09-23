 
 
Questions around journalist’s ‘gay’ column

Columns

The SCA found the act was ‘overbroad’ and ‘vague’ and gave Parliament 18 months to remedy the defects. It also dismissed SAHRC’s case against Qwelane.

Bernadette Wicks
23 Sep 2020
05:01:00 AM
Image: iStock.

Questions have been raised in the Constitutional Court around whether or not journalist Jonathan Qwelane’s “Call me names but gay is not okay” column could still be deemed hate speech – even with the legislation he was originally found in breach of being declared invalid. Last November, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a challenge Qwelane launched to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda), after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) levelled charges of hate speech against him. The SCA found the act was “overbroad” and “vague” and gave Parliament 18 months to...

