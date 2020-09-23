 
 
Bury dated beliefs and cultures

Columns

What value is placed on a dead human body? Short of using it for research purposes or for replacing parts in living bodies?

Cliff Buchler
23 Sep 2020
05:02:08 AM
Cliff Buchler.

Why this grave subject at a time when we are threatened with the dreaded coronavirus? Dead bodies caused by the virus are becoming a worldwide problem. Undertakers are fast running out of space for burial. Tracks of land that can be used for more practical purposes become cemeteries. This is what I’ve always found puzzling. Spending time, money (and a lot of it) and wasting land on feeding the worms. Another anomaly: most religions place emphasis on the soul, an abstract element in the human make-up totally divorced from the body. This aspect is emphasised in most of the teachings....

