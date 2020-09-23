 
 
Hanging on to one’s heritage

Heritage Day is a relatively new addition to our burgeoning list of days, people and events to remember.

Ben Trovato
23 Sep 2020
05:00:54 AM
Prior to 1994, it was known in some parts as Right of Admission Reserved Day. I grew up in Durban knowing it as Shaka Day because we reckoned the king must have been quite a good oke for allowing Europeans to settle in his kingdom. To celebrate the public holiday, we’d leave our whites-only suburbs on a whites-only bus and go to the whites-only beach. Afterwards we’d go for a cold beer at a whites-only pub. Thanks for the good times, Shaka. I don’t recall paying much attention to our national symbols during the apartheid years. I remember Die Stem...

