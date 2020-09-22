 
 
SA can dance to same tune

Columns

Heritage should be something celebrated so that it is no longer simply the adorning of cultural wear on 24 September that signifies pride in one’s cultural origins.

Sydney Majoko
22 Sep 2020
05:01:23 AM
South Africans from various cultural backgrounds descend on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, 25 September 2016, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who celebrates her birthday on 26 September. Organised by the ANC Women's League the event was titled a cultural carnival as attendees also celebrated Heritage Day, which occurred over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega

Of all South Africa’s public holidays, Heritage Day, which will be celebrated on Thursday, is probably the most ridiculed, up there with Reconciliation Day and Freedom Day. The founders of the country’s constitution meant for the day to be a celebration of the country’s potpourri of cultures, allowing those that previously celebrated it as Shaka Day not to feel as though their reasons for observing this day have been taken away. Therein lies the root of the ridicule that the day has inherited: it’s a compromise holiday for which a certain section of the population feels its value has been...

