China's intent has been 'distorted', says Chinese embassy official

22 Sep 2020

China has always played a constructive role in affairs bearing on Africa’s peace and security and helped African countries enhance capacity building for peace and security.

Du Ping
22 Sep 2020
05:00:12 AM
China’s intent has been ‘distorted’, says Chinese embassy official

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 18: Ambassador of China to South Africa, Lin Songtian updates the media on the update of COVID-19 epidemic at the Chinese Embassy on February 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

On 14 September, The Citizen newspaper carried an oped written by Thembisa Fakude on China’s logistic support base in Djibouti. Fakude attempted to distort the friendly relations between China and African countries and to sow discord. I make several points in response. The US, France, Japan and some other major countries have military bases in Djibouti. The US military base there is its largest permanent military base in Africa. The report, however, targeted China’s logistic support base in Djibouti. It even claimed China might use this base to tighten its grip on Africa and attack other African countries. This report...

