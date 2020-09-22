 
 
Why it’s a good idea for Zuma to give in to Zondo

Columns

The former president has been informed that he will be giving testimony for five days in the middle of November but between that and the arms deal matter, he’s got his legal plate full with a medical team advising that he limit his movements.

Richard Chemaly
22 Sep 2020
05:05:30 AM
POOL/AFP/File/Michele Spatari

Other than getting it over and done with, there are quite a few reasons why Jacob Zuma should bite the bullet and appear on Raymond Zondo’s orders. The commission into state capture has been getting boring and putting Zuma on the stand will be the shot in the arm to get the nation’s attention again. It won’t be the first time he’s appeared before the commission and taking what we’ve learned from his July 2019 testimony, we can make a couple of assumptions on what November may hold. The former president has had a surge in support, and strategically so....

